Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Cap of $48.17 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $48.17 million and $3.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00002075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 153,553,530 coins and its circulating supply is 125,332,633 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

