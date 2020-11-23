Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,600 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 518,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

AHH opened at $10.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $841.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

