Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,500 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 734,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 294.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARESF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

ARESF opened at $8.14 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States. As of June 30, 2020, Artis' commercial property comprises approximately 23.8 million square feet of leasable area.

