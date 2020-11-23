Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Purchased by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels makes up 2.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 7.52% of Aspen Aerogels worth $22,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,031 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $294,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,195. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $313.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

