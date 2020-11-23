AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,395 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.05% of AtriCure worth $36,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRC opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 0.92.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,330 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

