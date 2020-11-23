AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.22% of AutoZone worth $58,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.65.

In related news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,114.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,158.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,151.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

