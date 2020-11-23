Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ AYRO opened at $8.09 on Friday. Ayro has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 16.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayro during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ayro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ayro by 11,302.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

