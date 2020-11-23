Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, analysts expect Banco BBVA Argentina to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

BBAR opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BBAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (C&IB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.