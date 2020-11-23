Bank of America Boosts Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 165

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) had its price target raised by Bank of America from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VMUK. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a sector performer rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 153.20 ($2.00).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 145.40 ($1.90) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

In other Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £23,415.01 ($30,591.86).

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

