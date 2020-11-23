Bank of America Raises National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Price Target to GBX 260

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) had its target price raised by Bank of America from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

Shares of LON:NEX opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.13. The stock has a market cap of $955.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33. National Express Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485 ($6.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

