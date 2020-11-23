Barclays Boosts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $50.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.64.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,442,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

