Barclays Raises Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target to $47.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cfra cut Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $41.33 on Thursday. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,695.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,776 shares of company stock worth $2,863,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

