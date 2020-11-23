Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Tops $341.25 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $341.25 million and approximately $217.17 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00080301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00384099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.11 or 0.03138035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00029359 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,481,331,573 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

