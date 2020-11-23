Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €90.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.63 ($108.97).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €93.94 ($110.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €96.04 ($112.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €88.27 and its 200 day moving average is €74.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

