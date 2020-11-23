Berenberg Bank Increases IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Price Target to GBX 425

IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IWG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

LON:IWG opened at GBX 355.60 ($4.65) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 268.87. IWG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29.

In other IWG plc (IWG.L) news, insider Francois Pauly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23), for a total value of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

About IWG plc (IWG.L)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

