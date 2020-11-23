Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BBY opened at $119.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

