BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BBL stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. CWM LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 3.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

