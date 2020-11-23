BidaskClub Downgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Hold

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB opened at $269.70 on Friday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,404 shares of company stock valued at $82,606,401. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

