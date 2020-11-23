BidaskClub Upgrades Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.56 million, a PE ratio of 156.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $525,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,551,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lantheus by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 39,185 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

