BIKI One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BIKI has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00080923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00376889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.57 or 0.03161063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00028502 BTC.

BIKI Token Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

