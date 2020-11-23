Bitcoin Incognito Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,049.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $125,265.33 and approximately $4,049.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Escodex and Crex24. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX, Escodex, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

