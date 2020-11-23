Bitcoin Planet Trading Down 88.1% Over Last Week (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,541.96 or 1.00128390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00030499 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00494557 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00671831 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00120637 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

