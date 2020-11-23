BitTube (TUBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $2,884.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00677942 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002199 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

