BMO Capital Markets Boosts West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$86.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.50.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) stock opened at C$70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.60 and a 52-week high of C$75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.91.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

