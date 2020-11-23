BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 106.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,072,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $4,295,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $267,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BP by 229.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BP shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

