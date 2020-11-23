BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 12,108 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. South State CORP. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $69,592,000 after acquiring an additional 83,085 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 337,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 21,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $144.43 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $153.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average is $105.96. The company has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

