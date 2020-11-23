BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 54,201 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,201 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI opened at $80.72 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

