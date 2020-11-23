BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,920 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $234.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.94. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.