BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354,152 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 447,516 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.19% of Kinross Gold worth $20,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $119,441,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,126,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,527,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after acquiring an additional 434,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,541,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.02. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

