BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 193,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 129,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $57.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

