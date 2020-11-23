BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after buying an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $132.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

