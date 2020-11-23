BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 554 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $273.63 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.13.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.87.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.