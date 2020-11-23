BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Raised to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has C$85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.25.

DOO opened at C$65.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$78.42.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.50 million. Analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 4.5700002 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

