BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in October

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 336.0 days.

BTBIF opened at $2.73 on Monday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.15.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at August 14th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value of approximately of $935M.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.