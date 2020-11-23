Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.