Canaccord Genuity Boosts Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$3.00

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th.

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock opened at C$2.73 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.20.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 20,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,630,000. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 30,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$70,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,500. Insiders purchased 249,780 shares of company stock valued at $554,702 in the last quarter.

About Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

