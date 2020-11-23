Canaccord Genuity Raises CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$1.10

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.71.

Get CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) alerts:

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons purchased 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$44,508.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,740,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,177,807.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 41,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,836.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,663,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,240,847.91. Insiders have acquired 126,845 shares of company stock worth $97,182 in the last ninety days.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.