Canaccord Genuity Raises Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.60

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCW. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.34.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $357.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.00. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$1.40.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

