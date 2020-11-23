Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $0.40 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SLGWF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. SLANG Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.