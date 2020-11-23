Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $0.40 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS:SLGWF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. SLANG Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.44.
About SLANG Worldwide
