Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$445.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$439.00 to C$451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$418.54.

CP opened at C$435.34 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$444.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$416.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$376.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion and a PE ratio of 25.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

