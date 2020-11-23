Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. Cannae has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cannae will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cannae by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

