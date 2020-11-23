Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.57.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) alerts:

Shares of CJ stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.48. 310,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,403. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.