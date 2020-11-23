Cedar Realty Trust Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, November 27th (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, November 27th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE:CDR opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.29. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

