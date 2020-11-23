Centric Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $99,649.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $134,606.33 and $99,649.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001740 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 136.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centric Cash Token Profile

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 515,236,274 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.