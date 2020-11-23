Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) and BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Critical Review

Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) and BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceres Ventures and BioTelemetry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioTelemetry $439.11 million 3.85 $29.84 million $1.95 25.31

BioTelemetry has higher revenue and earnings than Ceres Ventures.

Risk & Volatility

Ceres Ventures has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioTelemetry has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of BioTelemetry shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of BioTelemetry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ceres Ventures and BioTelemetry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A BioTelemetry 4.03% 16.68% 8.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ceres Ventures and BioTelemetry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A BioTelemetry 0 1 4 0 2.80

BioTelemetry has a consensus price target of $56.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.67%. Given BioTelemetry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioTelemetry is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Summary

BioTelemetry beats Ceres Ventures on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceres Ventures Company Profile

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc., a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research. The Healthcare segment focuses on the remote cardiac monitoring to identify cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. This segment offers mobile cardiac telemetry services; and event monitoring services, which enable physicians to prescribe wireless event, digital loop event, memory loop event, memory loop event, and non-loop event monitors. It also provides traditional and extended Holter, pacemaker, international normalized ratio, implantable loop recorder, and other implantable cardiac device monitoring services. It serves cardiologists, electrophysiologists, neurologists, and primary care physicians. The Research segment offers laboratory services, such as cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug and medical device trials. Its centralized services comprise electrocardiogram, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, expert reporting, and statistical analysis. It also provides support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The company also focuses on manufacturing, testing, and marketing of cardiac devices and blood glucose monitoring devices, as well as offers contract manufacturing services. BioTelemetry, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

