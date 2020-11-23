Change Market Capitalization Tops $2.48 Million (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Change token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Change has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Change has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $650.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00080191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00382287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.21 or 0.03163108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029247 BTC.

Change (CRYPTO:CAG) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changeinvest . Change’s official website is changeinvest.com . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Change can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Change should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Change using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

