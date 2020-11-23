ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Up 20.1% in October

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,500 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 642,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ECOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.12.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $760,650.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $1,160,817.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,275 shares of company stock worth $3,373,673. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 71,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 231,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 1,358.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 203,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

