Chartist Inc. CA Acquires Shares of 983 Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,716. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.92. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

