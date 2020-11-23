Chartist Inc. CA Buys Shares of 1,969 Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.45. The stock had a trading volume of 53,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.41 and its 200 day moving average is $165.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $187.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

