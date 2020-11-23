Chartist Inc. CA Purchases Shares of 1,708 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. The Home Depot comprises about 0.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

